Few ideas that would be worse for North Carolina schools have been floated in modern history than forbidding elementary school grades from teaching anything but reading, writing and math.
In his new memoir, laying the groundwork for his expected run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson writes that “we don’t need to be teaching social studies” or science until sixth grade.
On Wednesday, he appeared to have already heard some backlash, telling Durham TV station CBS-17 that, despite his unequivocal words in writing, he did not mean that science should be eliminated from the curriculum but that reading, writing and math should be emphasized.
However, that’s not what he forcefully asserted in writing, and what he wrote needs to be dismissed for the crackpot idea it is.
For one thing, the tone of his words seems to equate “social studies” to teaching “social justice,” a dog whistle for so-called “critical race theory.” The two are not remotely the same. “Social studies” is a blanket term that covers, to name some of the most basic topics, geography, history and civics.
Imagine a fourth-grader unable to find North Carolina on a map of the United States — or to recognize the shape of the United States at all. Does that sound reasonable? That’s what Robinson wrote that he wants.
For an idea of just a few of the basic concepts of history and government that taking Robinson at his literal word would ban from elementary schools, just look up the episodes of TV’s animated “Schoolhouse Rock” episodes known as “America Rock,” such as “No More Kings” about the establishment of the 13 Colonies, “The Shot Heard Round the World” about the Revolutionary War, “The Preamble” about the constitutional convention of 1878, and one of the most well-known episodes of the series, “I’m Just a Bill.”
Beyond that, removing science and social studies until sixth grade would be detrimental to students in multiple ways.
Students in military families or whose parents change jobs and move to a different state after several years in North Carolina schools would suddenly find themselves years behind their classmates in multiple subject areas, either relegated to rudimentary remedial programs or else in dire need of private tutoring.
Students who remain in North Carolina their entire school careers would begin middle school six years behind their peers in other states in learning basic concepts of, for instance, biology and chemistry. Want to guess how their college aptitude test scores would turn out by the 12th grade?
Consider also the effects on economic development and industrial recruitment. Make a list of industries unlikely to choose to put a new plant, or expand an existing one, in a state where science has been deprioritized — biotechnology companies, computer software developers, data centers, pharmaceutical makers, or actually anything involving engineering and advanced manufacturing, just to get started.
The idea of limiting elementary schools to “the three R’s” may have a certain gut-level appeal to people who think schools have strayed from what education ought to be, and that’s surely why Robinson wrote what he did. But education is nothing to submit to such demagoguery. Even committing such a ridiculous proposal to writing is short-sighted, wrongheaded and counterproductive, to say the very least.
