Let's start with a provocative statement: Nido Qubein lowballed it.
For once, he was conservative in his prediction.
Has anyone ever said Nido Qubein undersold the potential of High Point University?
And yet, in hindsight, in September 2019 when Qubein presented what he called the 10-year plan for "transformational growth" at HPU, he touted plans for $300 million worth of new construction by 2029. At the time, it sounded enormous.
This past Wednesday, after more than two full years of spending, he ramped that up: The expectation is $400 million from now to 2025.
This will bring the university's expansion spending since 2005 close to $3 billion.
For comparison, consider that Apple will spend $1 billion to build a new campus in the Research Triangle.
Because HPU hires only regional contractors, this will be a major injection in the Triad's overall economy.
That's not even taking into account the dozens of highly paid faculty who will be hired to staff the new schools of nursing, dentistry, optometry and law. Or the roughly 1,000 additional students per year who will live and spend money here.
Construction spending aside, the university, its employees and its students have a combined annual economic impact of about $1 billion – and climbing. You may never even drive within a mile of the campus, but if you live anywhere near High Point you are feeling the effects of that spending, somehow.
Qubein described the university's growth as "a rocket ship to the moon." Indeed it is, shooting so fast that the 10-year plan became outdated less than one-third of the way in.
To a great extent, the entire region is on that rocket too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.