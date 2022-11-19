Many High Point residents feel the city is overlooked and unheard by Guilford County leaders.
The new superintendent of Guilford County Schools appears determined to make them feel seen and heard. People need to take her up on that.
Since being promoted to the job Aug. 31, Superintendent Whitney Oakley came to The High Point Enterprise for an extended interview, held her first “Better Together” session for parents at T.W. Andrews High School, held a press conference at Fairview Elementary School on school safety and agreed to come to Macedonia Family Resource Center on Dec. 7 to talk about the schools.
Admittedly, Oakley is still in the honeymoon period of her tenure, but she hit the ground running and so far has not broken stride.
In her public presentations, she sticks tightly to a script — to the point that in Wednesday’s press conference at Fairview, while giving the same presentation she showed to the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday night she said she was announcing a staff expansion “tonight.” The presentations therefore are a bit stiff.
However, when faced with questions — whether from school board members, the media or the public — that depart from her scripted talking points, she notably pauses to consider her answer, but not to craft a pat response. And she does not hem and haw. Her answers are thoughtful, nuanced, articulate and reflective of a command of local experience as well as educational data and research.
She displays empathy and a disarming sense of humor.
During her interview at The Enterprise, she candidly answered even personal questions, for instance laughing as she recalled that her now-husband did not call her again for two weeks after their first date.
High Pointers so far have not reciprocated Oakley’s overtures. Only about 10 parents came to her session at Andrews High School last month.w
She will be at Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave., at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Give her an audience.
