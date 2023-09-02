Whether or not Whitney Oakley has come to High Point more than any previous superintendent of Guilford County Schools, she has staged more high-profile GCS events here in just her first year in the office than her predecessors ever did.

The latest was Friday, when GCS celebrated the anniversary of Oakley’s first full day as superintendent. More than a celebration, though, it was a platform for making several major announcements — not least of which is the opening of a permanent GCS office at Congdon Yards.