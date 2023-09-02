Whether or not Whitney Oakley has come to High Point more than any previous superintendent of Guilford County Schools, she has staged more high-profile GCS events here in just her first year in the office than her predecessors ever did.
The latest was Friday, when GCS celebrated the anniversary of Oakley’s first full day as superintendent. More than a celebration, though, it was a platform for making several major announcements — not least of which is the opening of a permanent GCS office at Congdon Yards.
During Oakley’s first year as superintendent, she has earned a reputation as someone often seen out and about the county who listens and engages with the public. She summed up her philosophy on public interaction in an interview last week at Johnson Street Global Studies: “When people ask you to come, you show up.”
But for High Point, where there is a widespread, deep-seated feeling of being the “red-headed stepchild” overlooked in favor of Greensboro, she has gone farther from the outset — the first meeting of her “transition team” was held in north High Point, not Greensboro, and GCS has regularly come back, including bringing its leadership team to Congdon Yards for its annual retreat.
On Friday, Oakley chose High Point as the venue for several major news announcements, including a $3.7 million federal grant to launch a pilot program in several high schools to address student mental health, a $3 million grant from a private foundation to the Guilford Education Alliance to expand a telehealth clinic program to 11 more elementary schools, and a pledge by the High Point Community Foundation of $100,000 toward a fundraising campaign to pay for literacy tutors in High Point’s public schools.
Oakley also hinted Friday at good news to come next week when the N.C. Department of Public Instruction releases schools’ annual accountability grades and the results of the spring’s end-of-grade testing.
“The stuff that we’re doing and investing in is beginning to pay off,” she said.
That’s a lot of news to pack into one hour.
Oakley could have chosen to spread the announcements over a month, making one a week, and made only the High Point Community Foundation announcement on Friday. Frankly, that might have been what most school systems and administrators would have done because it would stretch out the good news and keep the spotlight on.
But making all of those announcements on Friday made the event less about Oakley’s personal one-year milestone and more about GCS, and it brought other administrators and community partners into the spotlight — many people from all across the county, standing before the cameras in that room. It was in High Point, not Greensboro, but it just as easily have been Summerfield, or Gibsonville, or Pleasant Garden, or Colfax, because all are part of Guilford County.
It encapsulates the motto Oakley and GCS adopted when she became superintendent: Better Together.
“It’s not gonna take just our teachers to do this,” Oakley told the crowd about the work that still lies ahead. “We’re all in the game.”
