If you’re up in arms about the idea of an “After School Satan Club” meeting at any public school, congratulations. That’s exactly what the organizers want.
The attempt by a private group to organize such a club became news in Greensboro — and became a topic in some Guilford County Board of Education electioneering — because of an online organizational flier targeting Joyner Elementary School.
Not coincidentally, an after-school Christian group had been renting space at Joyner before the pandemic and wants to do so again.
The point of those behind the Satan club is that religious groups should not organize on school property, and if you let one do it then you are required to let all do it. Taoist, Buddhist, Hindu, Islamic, Catholic, Zoroastrian, whatever, all have to be treated the same in regard to government-owned facilities.
That’s something favored by Bobby Fowler, the state director of the Good News Club for Child Evangelism Fellowship of North Carolina Inc., the Christian group that wants to rent Joyner’s facilities. In an interview last month with the Greensboro News and Record, he said GCS should rent to both his group and the Satan club — and anyone else.
“I hope they allow the club,” he said. “There’s no reason for them not to allow it, just like they allow ours.”
Under numerous court rulings over many years, Fowler is correct.
The Guilford County Schools currently is not allowing either one and has no role in organizing either club.
The only real decision any member of the Guilford County Board of Education ever has to make on this issue is whether to allow any religious groups at all, along with non-religious groups, to rent space after school hours. Yes or no. Government can’t pick and choose which of those groups are allowed.
