A government program intended to spur economic investment and jobs in low-income neighborhoods is instead being used to bring new development to one of North Carolina’s most desirable and wealthy downtowns.
Under federal legislation approved in 2017, Opportunity Zones allow investors to earn tax savings on capital gains if they invest those capital gains in what are supposed to be economically disadvantaged areas.
There are 252 of those zones in North Carolina. One of them abuts Franklin Street and the University of North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill. It contains multiple residential properties worth well over $1 million, but the census tract qualified to become an Opportunity Zone on a technicality: its large population of college students, many of whom come from upper-income families and have plenty of spending money but are renters and make little or no income themselves.
The Opportunity Zone is home to what the Raleigh News & Observer recently described as downtown Chapel Hill’s largest construction project, which aims to lure the kinds of biotech companies that normally go to Durham and Research Triangle Park.
In fact, the developer, Grubb Properties, is using the Opportunity Zone designation to redevelop multiple properties along East Franklin and Rosemary streets, which have long been the hub of student night life in Chapel Hill.
Real estate developments, rather than businesses, actually have gotten the majority of Opportunity Zone investments across the country because the rules make it much easier to invest in real estate, Brett Theodos, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute who has studied Opportunity Zones, told the N&O.
And Theodos said that the Opportunity Zone designation is not likely to spur any development in downtown Chapel Hill that wouldn’t have happened anyway.
Which really is the point.
Chapel Hill is not without pockets of genuine poverty — just like Asheville, or any area with generally above-average incomes.
But the projects underway in that city’s downtown will mostly enhance the quality of life for students and the well-to-do, the job prospects for the well-educated and highly skilled, and the property tax base for the city and county governments.
None of those are bad things, but they are not reasons to give anyone a tax break. That’s not the intent behind Opportunity Zones.
If the rules favor investment in this kind of development, then the rules need to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.