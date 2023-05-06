If for some reason High Point city officials reject the proposed rezoning and annexation of the site for a new K-8 school south of the Colfax area, it seems likely that more people eventually would be upset than are upset now.

Guilford County Schools has asked High Point to annex 30 acres at the southwest corner of S. Bunker Hill Road and Boylston Road that is its preferred site for the Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics and rezone it for institutional use.

