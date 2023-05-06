If for some reason High Point city officials reject the proposed rezoning and annexation of the site for a new K-8 school south of the Colfax area, it seems likely that more people eventually would be upset than are upset now.
Guilford County Schools has asked High Point to annex 30 acres at the southwest corner of S. Bunker Hill Road and Boylston Road that is its preferred site for the Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics and rezone it for institutional use.
Public hearings are set for May 23 before the High Point Planning and Zoning Commission and June 20 before the High Point City Council, and opponents who live near the site have pledged to show up at both to fight it.
Opponents say the traffic to and from the school would make the narrow country roads too dangerous and that the school would alter the area’s rural character.
Those are not good reasons to reject this school site.
With or without the school, the days are numbered for the area’s rural character. New residential developments are replacing former woodlands and farms bit by bit throughout the places between the cities of High Point, Winston-Salem and Greensboro, and barring major economic disruptions that isn’t likely to stop. Indeed, annexation agreements long in place foresee the cities all growing together eventually.
Also, industrial and commercial development along Interstate 40 and Piedmont Triad International Airport’s booming aerospace campus only continues to grow — further fueling residential development.
The rapidly growing population in that part of the county requires a new school somewhere south of Interstate 40, north of Southwest Elementary School in High Point and west of PTI.
Opponents of the Boylston/Bunker Hill site say that if a school is needed, there must be a more suitable site.
But that ignores the presentation of the lawyer who has been assisting GCS in its search that laid out how this site came to be the top choice.
The geographic search area was between Southwest Elementary and Colfax Elementary. Sites had to be near access to public utilities, including water and sewer. Any site could not be within High Point’s airport overlay restriction zones requiring extra noise protection costs in building materials, which left mostly lots in the farthest-west portion of southwestern Guilford County.
And the current owners had to be willing to sell at a price at or below the market rate.
Out of 14 potentially viable sites, most were eliminated because the owners wouldn’t sell them at all.
Others were eliminated because of creeks and wetlands or topography that would make building placement difficult, poor access to utilities or owners who were willing to sell but had what GCS calls “unrealistic pricing expectations.”
Unless you are among the set whose default position seems to be that GCS officials are malign actors actively intending to cause harm, you need to consider the implications of this. The most significant is that any other site might carry far higher costs for what already had been expected to be at least a $57 million project and probably, site complications aside, probably will be much more now because of inflation since that cost projection was made.
New development and traffic are already coming to that area. Narrow country roads can be widened and straightened. The other problems are harder and costlier to fix.
