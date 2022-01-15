The recent ruling by a three-judge panel upholding the constitutionality of the new districts drawn by the General Assembly for state legislative and U.S. congressional races runs 260 pages, but it can be boiled down to three words:
Life’s not fair.
Behind that sentiment, the judges went to great lengths to document the legislative and judicial history of redistricting in this state, but they also conceded most of the criticisms of the new districts and acknowledged that the districts could “potentially lead to results incompatible with democratic principles and subject our state to ridicule.”
It is true, as Republicans have argued, that because Democrats disproportionately live in and near large cities, any drawing of maps would be more likely to favor Republicans.
But in drawing these maps, legislators apparently didn’t even worry about appearances. Not only are many of the districts not remotely compact, some of them, both for General Assembly seats and for Congress, are patently ridiculous-looking.
The state Senate’s 2nd District, for instance, has at its northwestern tip Warren County, which is on the Virginia state line where Interstate 85 crosses, and from there the district snakes southeast across Interstate 95 to the coast and eventually down to Morehead City.
The U.S. House’s 11th District covers a one-county-deep stretch of about half of North Carolina’s border with Virginia, dipping into Guilford County in the easternmost portion of the district to take in most of Greensboro, and on the far western end the district has a little pigtail extending up a 3-mile-wide corridor into Watauga County that crosses the Daniel Boone Scout Trail for the sole purpose of putting Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx’s house into the district.
“Caldwell County, in the west, and Rockingham, in the east, have never shared a congressional representative in the history of North Carolina,” the court acknowledges.
So, the new maps at least make history.
The court opines that partisan gerrymandering is longstanding political practice in the U.S., which is true.
What is also true is that in the 21st century sophisticated computers and highly detailed demographic data have made it possible to gerrymander a party into not only a majority but one resistant to anything other than a cataclysmic shift in voter sentiment. Indeed, the court acknowledges that under many scenarios, North Carolina’s electorate could remain closely divided, as it tends to be, but Republicans could end up with veto-proof majorities in the General Assembly.
In other words, no matter who voters statewide choose as governor, the person who holds the most power in the General Assembly – currently Sen. Phil Berger of Rockingham County – will be the one who makes the final decisions. Republican governors would suffer from this too – as former Gov. Pat McCrory can recount from his days dealing with a Republican supermajority.
Which makes the court’s reticence about wading into the mud to subject redistricting to judicial second-guessing laughable.
“This court must remind itself that these maps are the result of a democratic process,” the judges wrote, blind to the irony of the statement.
In other words, the only proper recourse for the voters of this state is to elect different representatives who will draw more competitive districts – except that, as the court acknowledges, these districts lock the majority into place.
The court says that determining what is “extreme partisan” gerrymandering is a judgment call that judges shouldn’t try to make.
But if judges don’t make it, no one else will be able to.
