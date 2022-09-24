N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell makes efforts to portray himself as a fair-minded steward of the public’s finances and fiscal welfare.

We hope that he also will be a conscientious student and do his homework before the Local Government Commission, which he leads, again considers on Oct. 4 whether to sign off on Guilford County’s plan to manage $1.7 billion in bond debt to modernize the Guilford County Schools.

Trending Videos