N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell makes efforts to portray himself as a fair-minded steward of the public’s finances and fiscal welfare.
We hope that he also will be a conscientious student and do his homework before the Local Government Commission, which he leads, again considers on Oct. 4 whether to sign off on Guilford County’s plan to manage $1.7 billion in bond debt to modernize the Guilford County Schools.
No matter what voters think about a bond package, the commission gets the final say. When the commission met on Thursday, Folwell appeared to be unaware of the preparation that had gone into the plans for the money or the most important details of the plans themselves, opining about renovating and reusing old schools with “good bones” rather than building all-new schools.
It is not as though GCS has submitted plans for gleaming Taj Mahal towers with water parks and monorails. He can find the full facilities master plan, along with links to more information and explanation, online at https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/62685
As has been noted repeatedly since the master plan was created in 2019, the average GCS school was built more than 50 years ago; many schools haven’t been renovated or updated in more than 30 years; and a study conducted by an outside firm found that half of the district’s facilities — HALF — are in poor or unsatisfactory condition.
In addition, much of Guilford County’s population growth is happening in places that were sparsely populated countryside 50 years ago. The alternative to new construction close to those new populations is to bus all of those kids across the county to schools in need of major work.
These are things addressed in the master plan that would seem to answer questions raised by Folwell and other commission members, some of whom seemed to question the need for new schools when the overall enrollment in GCS has been declining.
In contrast, Folwell seemed well informed of the election protest of fellow Republican Alan Branson, who contended that county and school officials improperly lobbied the public to vote in favor of the bond package in the May primary election.
Branson’s protest blocked the bonds for three months from coming to the commission for review as it is, adding delay and higher costs to any school work that is done, and Folwell should ditch that portion of his opposition immediately.
As a Wake County Superior Court judge ruled, this was not an election decided by a few percentage points. Only the Republican Party had a hotly contested statewide primary, and yet 61% of those who came out to vote approved of the bond package.
What Folwell and the commission should focus on is the adequacy of Guilford County’s plan for paying the debt. County Manager Michael Halford acknowledged at a public meeting in August that in the first few years, finances would be tight, but as previous debt is paid off the pressure would ease.
Perhaps the county’s debt plan for those tight years is not adequate. If so, Folwell should focus his arguments there, not on the false premises of opulent planning and political shenanigans.
This bond package matters to Guilford County voters because they understand that the county’s future is riding on it.
