The largest effect of public opinion polls generally is to erode a person’s confidence in the public.
Most often that is because the poll shows that a large percentage of people hold ideas that might strike you as wrongheaded, maybe even crazy.
But it’s also because there is always some small portion of the people surveyed who appear to be living in a private bubble sealed off from the entire world.
A case in point is the recent High Point University Poll about Russia and potential threats to U.S. national security. Most of the responses break down more or less as expected. For instance, about one-third of those surveyed straightforwardly say the U.S. should “stay out” of world affairs. The U.S. has always had a strong strain of isolationism, and there are reasoned arguments for and against that position.
But in response to the question, “How much have you heard about the Russian invasion” of Ukraine, 3% chose the response “nothing at all.”
Nothing?
At all?!
Not a solitary sentence?
How in the world can that be possible?
Since Feb. 24, the war in Ukraine has been the largest story in the world, regardless of your choice of news source – mainstream media, hometown newspaper, radio, Fox, OAN, Facebook, you name it. Some sources or particular individuals may have different views than others on the right thing to do, but there has been no dearth of the words “Russia,” “Ukraine” and “war” the past six-plus weeks.
And yet, some small subset of those around us have managed to evade it all.
Similarly, but at least a little less surprising, 8% have heard “nothing at all” about Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.
Perhaps those who have not heard of any of it spend their entire wakefulness playing video games, binge-watching movies and watching cat videos.
You have to hope that they don’t literally mean they didn’t even know there was a war going on until the pollster mentioned it, let alone that thousands of civilians have been killed and several million have fled their homes, only that that they consider the amount they have heard to be insufficient for them to consider themselves informed.
The scale of human suffering this war is causing, and its potential through nuclear brinksmanship for destruction and death on a scale never before seen, should not escape anyone’s notice. Whether you want the U.S. to be active in the world or to try to self-isolate, we are all diminished by the devastation, and in ways large and small the ripple effects of the war already are reaching us.
Pay attention to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.