One of the enduring frustrations in life is that things are rarely as simple as we would like them to be.
Today’s column on this page by John Hood is an excellent reminder that simple declarations often obscure the complex reality of facts behind the declaration. The example in Hood’s column is one organization’s declaration recently that North Carolina is the best state in America for business.
Another example that has been in the news the past few weeks is whether the U.S. is in a recession.
Politicians with one agenda declare yes, we absolutely are in a recession, and they point mainly to two facts: high inflation for several months, and two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.
Politicians with a different agenda declare no, we absolutely are not in a recession, and they point to different but just as true facts: job growth — new figures out Friday, in fact, showed that in July employers added more than 500,000 jobs — and higher wages.
There’s a saying in popular use in recent years that applies: “Two opposing things can be true at the same time.”
The U.S. economic recovery from the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic heated up in 2021 — arguably too much. With much of the world, particularly Asia, still unable to cope well with COVID-19 because of either a lack of vaccinations or, in China’s case, ineffective vaccines, production and supply chains haven’t kept up with consumer demand in the West, helping further fuel the inflation that high demand can create.
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to increase the cost of borrowing in hopes that the higher cost tamps down demand and spending, slowing the economy and, by reducing demand, reducing inflation.
Historically, two consecutive quarters of economic contraction indicates a recession.
When you take major steps to slow the economy, no one should be surprised when the economy slows, yet the slowing of the economy has some people sounding an alarm.
On the other hand, hiring in July, the first month of the third quarter, was much stronger than expected despite the economic contraction and continued what the Associated Press referred to as the “hiring boom.”
And the president and chief executive officer of Truist Financial Corp., Mike Fox, said in an interview at High Point University on Thursday that historically most recessions are not deep and don’t last even a full year.
Could the combination of these facts mean that a recession began in early 2022, but it’s a shallow one? Might it even be ending?
Or could it mean the worst has not yet hit? The stock market seemed to take Friday’s hiring news that way — the immediate reaction was for stocks to fall because traders took the ongoing jobs boom as a sign that the Fed would make another sharp increase to interest rates.
It could be months before the signs clear up — if they clear up. Economists have said repeatedly that the economy’s behavior since the pandemic began has been odd. There is too much going on that has never gone on before to make this economy easily predictable.
Be skeptical of anyone who expresses confidence on this issue, no matter the direction that person says the arrow is pointing. There are still too many facts pointing in other directions.
