Numerous polls find that a large majority of Americans — of all political persuasions — feel the country is on the wrong track.
We are all in good company.
The whole world is on the wrong track.
That is the inescapable takeaway from the annual Gallup Global Emotions survey report, released last week, which says that in the 16 years that Gallup has conducted this survey, people have never reported feeling worse.
Gallup CEO Jon Clifton’s introduction begins with a short list of things to feel depressed about — “Corporate profits, venture capital funding, CO2 emissions and the temperature of the oceans all reached record highs last year,” he wrote — but that’s just the beginning.
“As you’ll read in this report, in 2021, negative emotions — the aggregate of the stress, sadness, anger, worry and physical pain that people feel every day — reached a new record in the history of Gallup’s tracking,” he wrote.
“This record may not be surprising. The world is suffering from war, inflation and a once‑in‑a-lifetime pandemic. Any one of those would make the world worse, but the global rise of unhappiness started long before any of those issues made headlines. In fact, unhappiness has been rising for a decade.”
Looking on the bright side, the report’s Positive Experience Index — based on asking people whether, on the day before the interview, they felt well-rested, experienced a lot of enjoyment, smiled or laughed a lot, felt treated with respect, and learned or did something interesting — was lower than usual but not at an all-time low.
The trouble is found in the Negative Experience Index — based on whether those surveyed said that, the day before the interview, they experienced a lot of worry, stress, physical pain, sadness and anger.
“Already at or near record highs in 2020, experiences of stress, worry and sadness ticked upward in 2021 and set new records,” the report said.
Imagine how much worse this measure might be in next year’s report when inflation, war and possible war-related food shortages come into play.
Most of the lowest negative scores, for instance, came from countries closest to the war — Estonia, Latvia, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.
The positive index score for the United States actually was among the highest in the world. Its negative index score rated somewhere around the middle.
The optimist’s view on that would be to count our blessings. People here feel happier, overall, than most people around the world.
The pessimist’s view would be to think that even though most Americans think the country is on the wrong track now, there’s an uncomfortable amount of room for things to get a lot worse.
That’s particularly true if everyone thinks the problems will be solved by one or two U.S. elections. The roots of the biggest issues are global.
