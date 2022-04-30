If what follows sounds familiar, that’s because we have said much of this before.
What was true two years ago about the Guilford County Schools’ needs, and the broader Triad’s future, remains true today.
A vote in favor of the $1.7 billion school bonds proposal as well as a related sales tax proposal that Guilford County has put on the ballot is a vote of hope for the future.
Barring cataclysm, people will continue to live and work in Guilford County. Businesses will need new workers. Children will go to school and grow up to find their way in the world.
All of that becomes easier and better if the Guilford County Schools can complete the work to repair or replace aging, outdated facilities that the school system was able to begin after voters approved a much smaller bond package in 2020.
County and school officials acknowledged when scheduling that 2020 vote that the $300 million package was effectively a down payment on the amount required to tackle all the work identified in a 2019 master plan that totaled over $2 billion.
The major reason the Guilford County Board of Commissioners gave in 2020 for asking voters for so much less than the school system needed was the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, everyone had justifiable fears that the pandemic would cause government tax revenue to crash.
That revenue crash failed to materialize, and the full list of needs and deficiencies listed in the school system’s master plan remains. The arguments in favor of the 2020 bond proposal remain as valid now as they were then, if not more so.
Old buildings only get older. Outdated infrastructure only grows farther out of date.
A recent letter to the editor in The Enterprise argued that after getting the $300 million after the 2020 vote, the school system didn’t need any more.
We disagree strongly. But no one is asking you to take the proposal’s supporters’ word for it. The full plan, including school-by-school lists of what needs to be done, is available online at https://smartschoolbond.com/
The projects listed are not pie-in-the-sky goals or luxurious frills. More than half the buildings in the school district have been rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition. Quoting the master plan: “Current schools were built on average in the mid-1960s, and the Facilities Master Plan reduces the average building age 25+ years through major renovations and new construction. Full renovations and reconstruction projects focus largely on schools in the worst condition relative to their replacement values, while also supporting current and desired programs.”
Students are being educated in facilities designed, on average, when most people still had black-and-white televisions. No one can seriously argue this is good for preparing a 21st-century workforce in a globally competitive economy.
We need to get this done.
Voters also should approve a proposal to add 0.25 of a percentage point to the local sales tax, which would raise $20 million to $25 million a year. The county is not allowed by law to expressly commit the increase toward paying the bond debt, but that is what it would do. If voters approve the increase, the cost of buying a $5 item at Sheetz will go up by 1 penny. The cost of a $200 item at Lowe’s will increase by 50 cents. The tax would not apply to food or prescription purchases.
Because that money would come from sales taxes, tourists, commuters and shoppers from other counties would contribute toward the revenue. Without it, the debt repayment would come entirely from Guilford County property owners and renters.
It is literally a small price to pay for future generations. It is not the least we can do, but it isn’t far off.
