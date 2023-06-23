GREENSBORO — Doretha Jones Spencer was born on July 9, 1967, to the late Willie Mack Jones Sr., and Dorothy Cherry Jones in Ahoskie, NC. Doretha’s formative years were in Eure, NC. She was educated in the Gates County Public School system. In addition to her parents, Doretha was preceded in death by her sister, Trenette Jones Sykes, her niece, Chartonya Faison, and her grandson, Devante Dozier Jr.
After high school, Doretha received her cosmetology license from Leon’s Beauty School in Greensboro, NC. Later on, she received an associate degree in medical assisting from ECPI University in 2012. She was employed at Qorvo, Inc. and Great Clips Salon in Greensboro, NC at the time of her transition.
On Sunday, June 18, 2023, the Lord decided to reward Doretha for her labor and called her to heavenly rest. Although she is gone physically, we will fondly remember how she loved God, her two daughters, and her two grandsons.
Doretha leaves to cherish her memories: her two loving daughters, D’atra Chevonne Spencer of Randleman, NC, and Gloria Shekinah Spencer of Greensboro, NC. Her two grandsons, Bryson Lamar Spencer of Randleman, NC, and Amir Jaiden Spencer of Greensboro, NC. Two sisters, Shirley J. Jennings (Calvin) of Winston-Salem, NC, and Tisha J. Perkins (Christopher) of Garner, NC. Four brothers, Willie Jones Jr and George Jones both of Murfreesboro, NC, Samuel Jones (Regina) of Asheboro, NC, and Shikish Jones (Stacy) of Murfreesboro, NC, a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, (Today) June 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
