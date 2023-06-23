HPTNWS- 6-24-23 SPENCER, DORETHA.png

GREENSBORO — Doretha Jones Spencer was born on July 9, 1967, to the late Willie Mack Jones Sr., and Dorothy Cherry Jones in Ahoskie, NC. Doretha’s formative years were in Eure, NC. She was educated in the Gates County Public School system. In addition to her parents, Doretha was preceded in death by her sister, Trenette Jones Sykes, her niece, Chartonya Faison, and her grandson, Devante Dozier Jr.

After high school, Doretha received her cosmetology license from Leon’s Beauty School in Greensboro, NC. Later on, she received an associate degree in medical assisting from ECPI University in 2012. She was employed at Qorvo, Inc. and Great Clips Salon in Greensboro, NC at the time of her transition.