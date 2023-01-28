When I moved to Elizabeth City to take over management of our family-owned radio station, one of my first initiatives was to hire a full-time local news reporter.
The rookie reporter attended the local school board meeting his first week. The morning after the meeting the superintendent of schools called to ask why our newsperson was there. I told him we were starting local daily newscasts and wanted to report on school board meetings.
Somewhat surprised, the superintendent asked why we couldn’t just report them the same way the local newspaper did. “The morning after each meeting I call Bessie and tell her what happened.” I responded I was certain his call was detailed and accurate, but we thought it better to be there in person, to be sure we reported the “who, what, when, where, how and why,” the five pillars of journalism.
The next month Bessie showed up at the board meeting in person. Do you know what transpired at the last meeting of your county commissioners? How about the last school board meeting? Or what’s going on with the chamber of commerce, civic clubs or churches?
We are less informed today than we were 10 years ago, and the main reason is our local news sources are drying up. Specifically, our local newspapers and radio.
The Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism released a study in June reporting that on average two newspapers close each week in the U.S. More than 2,500 have gone dark in the past two decades.
There are three primary explanations.
One is the meteoric increase in viewership on the internet and social media. However, what you read or hear on social media is not just likely to be highly biased, a large portion is just plain untrue. What confounds me is the number of friends who regularly cite as gospel stuff they saw online. They doubt their local newspaper, which is subject to libel, slander and wrongful reporting laws, but willingly accept stuff from people they don’t know claiming facts they don’t substantiate.
Also, there have been decades of intense and deliberate efforts to discredit the news media. The loud and persistent attacks has caused a drop in readership and subscriptions.
While there has been and is now some bias in news reporting, generally more slanted to the left, not everything is biased. In legitimate news outlets a reporter vetted (researched) a story and at least one editor approved it before it went out. There’s far more value than bias in reputable news outlets.
Finally, advertisers know what their potential customers are following. Ad dollars have been newspapers’ largest revenue stream but have plummeted because so many have migrated to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms. The vacuum of revenue has affected all papers, diminishing the revenues needed to pay reporters and to pay to keep up the page count of the paper.
Again, citing the Medill report, one-fifth of the U.S. population now lives in an area with either no local news organization or one at risk.
Thomas Jefferson reportedly said that an informed electorate is the cornerstone of a democracy. Without trustworthy information we cannot make good decisions as consumers, as citizens, and most especially at the ballot box.
We face big issues, and we cannot and will not solve them by depending on politicians, managers, social media or politically sponsored partisan outlets to inform us.
The Washington Post is spot on: Democracy dies in darkness.
