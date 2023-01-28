I have always been very proud of my mother, Linda, who was an active civic volunteer in Orlando and wound up running for public office and ultimately becoming the first elected mayor of Orange County, Florida. Because of the way local government is arranged in Florida — where there is a “strong” mayor system versus a “strong” city or county manager as there is here in North Carolina — she was, in effect, the CEO of a county with 13 cities, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, well over one and a half million residents and a budget of several billion dollars.
During this time of the ‘80s, ‘90s, there were very few woman leaders in public service or business. I have seen that change, and one of the best examples is right here in High Point.
In our city, I see professional women who are successful in their fields mentoring a current group of powerful and smart female leaders.
I am sure to leave someone out, but purely within the scope of economic development and within the last three years many of the most important organizations are now run by women. Think about this for a moment. Melody Burnett, the president of Visit High Point, and Tammy Convington Nagem, president and CEO of the High Pont Market Authority, have stepped in with new, innovative, and strategic ways to continue to put High Point on the global map. Before stepping down as CEO of Business High Point- Chamber of Commerce, I worked with chamber COO Rachel Moss Collins. For the last six-months Rachel has been leading the organization with skill, dedication, and determination. Whether she ultimately becomes the CEO or not, I am certain she will take the chamber to even greater heights.
Megan Oglesby of the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation is bringing professional soccer to the Triad. Epic! Sandy Dunbeck has become the director of the High Point Economic Development Corp. Elise Peters Cary is president of Peters Holdings, which is doing such great work revitalizing our city. Megan Ward is running the world-class Nido and Marianna Qubein Children’s Museum, a major economic draw for High Point. Rebekah McGee is leading Forward High Point with energy and innovation, and our city manager, Tasha Logan Ford, with a skillful and thoughtful style, is making tremendous progress to improve the lives of all the citizens of High Point.
Let us not forget our elected officials, Guilford County Commissioner Carlvena Foster and City Councilwoman Monica Peters (the only woman on the City Council) who are both fiercely committed to helping our small businesses and making our local economy stronger.
Why is this important? First, everyone deserves the opportunity to be involved with work they find important and meaningful.
Here is what is also critical: This country was built on the ethics of hard work and productivity, and we were getting by on the contributions of half of our citizens!
I am going to leave the realities of the glass ceilings and unequal pay for those more informed. I simply want to say that in High Point, we have a real success story to tell. I started this commentary about my mother, who I am extremely proud of, but I am even more proud of High Point. Along with the amazing revitalization happening, we have success stories of a focused effort on increasing diversity among our leaders. Look around and show me another community with the transformational change that is happening among not only great projects but also leadership.
Patrick W. Chapin is the former president and CEO Business High Point Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.