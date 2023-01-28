I have always been very proud of my mother, Linda, who was an active civic volunteer in Orlando and wound up running for public office and ultimately becoming the first elected mayor of Orange County, Florida. Because of the way local government is arranged in Florida — where there is a “strong” mayor system versus a “strong” city or county manager as there is here in North Carolina — she was, in effect, the CEO of a county with 13 cities, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, well over one and a half million residents and a budget of several billion dollars.

During this time of the ‘80s, ‘90s, there were very few woman leaders in public service or business. I have seen that change, and one of the best examples is right here in High Point.

Patrick W. Chapin is the former president and CEO Business High Point Inc.

Trending Videos