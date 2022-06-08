To the untrained eye, it appears that I have a messy mound of moss, dirt, pine straw and magnolia leaves piled up on the way to my front door. But to those on the inside, it’s the imaginative world of my daughter’s fairy garden. She can spend hours digging up moss for roofs, moving the chipped and broken fairies about, and shaping mud houses. If you ask her about it, she will give you a detailed account of her whole village and all the change that’s taking place.
It’s not uncommon for us to encounter such messy mounds of moss, dirt and leaves as we go about our lives. The question is, what do we do when we see them. Do we lean in to learn more? Do we complain that they’re an eyesore? Do we clean them up without ever seeking to understand them?
The early church must have looked like a real mess to people on the outside. The new churches often disagreed with each other, and their practices varied widely. Jesus himself made it pretty clear that only those on the inside would understand the kingdom of God. Only from the inside could one see the grace, beauty and values that infused God’s world.
You don’t have to look too hard to see the mess caused by poverty, homelessness, learning loss, mental health, racism, and so much more in our community. The pandemic has only made it worse, and it has prevented the gatherings and service opportunities that have long connected our community. In doing so, it’s made it harder for us to understand what others are experiencing, pushing more people to the outside.
Over the last month, though, my team at HPU’s Center for Community Engagement has had the privilege of leaning into the work people in our community are doing. We’ve engaged and attended awards ceremonies and banquets for the Boys and Girls Club of High Point, the Arc of High Point, the YWCA, the High Point Salvation Army, Mental Health Associates and Theatre Art Galleries.
At every event, we’ve been drawn in to see the moss, dirt and leaves of our community transformed into incredible communities of care, beauty and grace. These events have brought us, and so many others in High Point, back into the shared work of kingdom-building.
Jesus asks his disciples, “Is a lamp brought in to be put under the bushel basket, or under the bed, and not on the lampstand?” Too often we who work amidst the moss, dirt and leaves fail to shine our light for all to see. We get so consumed with our work that we forget to invite others in. These events this last month, and many more to come, are shining the light once again in High Point. They are inviting our community back into the kingdom-building work we all have to do together.
To each of these agencies, their staffs, volunteers and donors, I want to say, thank you. You are coming alongside people in our community to transform lives, to build up our city, to take the hardest, messiest parts of ourselves and infuse them with God’s grace and love.
And to everyone who didn’t get a chance to attend these events, I urge you to lean in. I urge you to find a group that is doing God’s work around a cause that matters to you. Join in the work of building up our community.
When you get engaged – when you get on the inside of kingdom-work – you will suddenly see God’s beauty in all of the piles of dirt, moss and leaves you see around you.
And then maybe if you visit my house, you’ll forgive the mess on your way to my front door. It’s the most cherished mess in my yard – and heaven help me if I ever try to clean it up!
Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser is the Executive Director of the Center for Community Engagement and Associate Professor of Religion and Philosophy at High Point University. He can be reached at jblosser@highpoint.edu.
