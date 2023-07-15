Governor's veto

Once again we are midway through July without a state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. Why have they failed to passea budget on time? Not trying to be snarky, the answer is because they can. The old budget remains in effect until a new one is approved.

This is an all-too-common occurrence. Legislators convened on Jan. 11, and the budget was their primary agenda item. They’ve had six months (180-plus days) to get it done, but they have been so busy waging culture wars and meddling in other affairs they can’t find time to agree.

Tom Campbell has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. His statewide half-hour TV program “NC SPIN” aired for 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.