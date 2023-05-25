Soldiers know that the success of a military operation hinges on its execution. A simple political decision is not enough. The same is true with North Carolina’s expansion of Medicaid.

Veterans around the state cheered earlier this year, both when the NC General Assembly overwhelmingly approved expanding Medicaid and when Governor Cooper signed the bill into law. Our policymakers made a wise and strategic decision to close the health insurance coverage gap. But now, with lives in the balance, we must avoid delay. We must draw up a smart and speedy operational plan, and then we must execute it.

Jim Hoffman is founder and president of American Heroes for North Carolina, a Guilford County-based organization that seeks to promotes the interests of veterans and to make the Triad area a welcoming place for veterans by educating the community about the importance of supporting our veterans and by educating veterans about their post-military opportunities. Hoffman served in the Army during the 1980s and was honorably discharged as a major.

