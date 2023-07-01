Downtown woes

North Carolina continues to exhibit impressive economic performance. Last year, for example, only five states — Idaho, Tennessee, Florida, Nevada, and Texas — enjoyed faster growth in gross domestic product than we did. Our inflation-adjusted rate of 3.2% surpassed the national (2.1%) and regional (2.6%) averages.

Now, it’s fair to point out that North Carolina’s economic growth isn’t evenly distributed across the state. It never has been. Most of our major metropolitan areas are growing, some rapidly. Many rural communities aren’t. Even within those metropolitan areas, levels of investment, sales, and employment can differ substantially by neighborhood or business district.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.