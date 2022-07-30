Dads

My father is turning 89 this week and he’s getting especially sentimental of late.

The other day, from his hospital bed, he said he hoped he’d been a good father. He said these words with a hint of doubt in his voice.

Tom Purcell, creator of the infotainment site ThurbersTail.com, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist. Email him at Tom@TomPurcell.com.

