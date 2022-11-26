Gas prices

As North Carolina keeps growing, so will the need for our governments to ensure the adequate provision of an essential service: mobility. As they tackle the problem, policymakers need to keep two facts in mind.

First, while the state legislature has enacted several necessary reforms of how we pay for highways and streets, the job is far from complete. For a century now, North Carolina has relied overwhelmingly on taxing motor fuel, even more so than the average state because we don’t have county road networks funded by property taxes.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

