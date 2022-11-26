As North Carolina keeps growing, so will the need for our governments to ensure the adequate provision of an essential service: mobility. As they tackle the problem, policymakers need to keep two facts in mind.
First, while the state legislature has enacted several necessary reforms of how we pay for highways and streets, the job is far from complete. For a century now, North Carolina has relied overwhelmingly on taxing motor fuel, even more so than the average state because we don’t have county road networks funded by property taxes.
Taxing fuel was a good, market-friendly idea. The more motorists drove, the more fuel they bought and the more tax they paid. It was the best-available approximation of a user fee, the proper way to pay for something that isn’t an entitlement (such as public safety or education) but that for technical reasons can’t be fully private, either, because it’s overly expensive and in many places impossible to charge tolls.
In recent decades, however, the system has been unraveling. Cars and trucks are increasingly fuel-efficient. That’s wonderful for consumers but has the effect of reducing the revenue collected per mile traveled.
For a time North Carolina compensated by raising the gas-tax rate, either directly or indirectly. That strategy has run its course. The public’s willingness to accept higher prices at the pump is pretty much gone.
At the same time, most people recognize the need for road investment.
In a recent survey by North Carolina State University’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education, 53% of respondents said North Carolina should increase spending on roads. But when presented with a battery of revenue options, few picked gas-tax hikes as their top choice. Instead, most picked either increased reliance on sales taxes — precisely what the General Assembly began to do in last year’s state budget — or a new fee on motorists based on how many miles they drive.
In a John Locke Foundation report published last year, transportation analyst Randal O’Toole argued that the state should begin by inviting people to opt into a program for collecting fees based on miles driven. In exchange for reporting and paying the fee when they renew their vehicle registrations — or perhaps paying through some sort of transponder-based network installed at gas pumps — these early adopters would become exempt from gas taxes. The next step would be to require electric vehicle users to use the system, and then to move all other motorists to it. At that point, North Carolina would get rid of its gas tax altogether.
The only practical alternative to the mileage-fee model would be for politicians to go bigger on sales-tax hikes. I think that’s a bad idea on policy grounds. Still, it’s clearly salable to voters in a way that gas-tax hikes are not.
John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.
