On the heels of the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided funds to local governments to address disparate COVID impacts, the Hayden-Harman Foundation proposed the Bridge project, a coordination of community resource partners in the areas of food, health, and youth. This proposal was presented to the High Point City Council’s Prosperity and Livability Committee in September 2021. The project was subsequently awarded $2 million from Guilford County in September 2022. We also recently made a proposal to the city of High Point for additional ARPA funding.

Since the time of the Bridge being proposed, the Day Center for those experiencing homelessness has also become public. I understand that there is some confusion about the services that will be provided through the Bridge as a result of this much-needed initiative. I should first note that I am on the Day Center steering committee as well as the practitioners working group.

Patrick Harman, executive director of the Hayden-Harman Foundation, can be reached at patrickatserve@aol.com to discuss the Bridge project in more detail.

Trending Videos