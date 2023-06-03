On the heels of the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided funds to local governments to address disparate COVID impacts, the Hayden-Harman Foundation proposed the Bridge project, a coordination of community resource partners in the areas of food, health, and youth. This proposal was presented to the High Point City Council’s Prosperity and Livability Committee in September 2021. The project was subsequently awarded $2 million from Guilford County in September 2022. We also recently made a proposal to the city of High Point for additional ARPA funding.
Since the time of the Bridge being proposed, the Day Center for those experiencing homelessness has also become public. I understand that there is some confusion about the services that will be provided through the Bridge as a result of this much-needed initiative. I should first note that I am on the Day Center steering committee as well as the practitioners working group.
As proposed, the Bridge will be a comprehensive community-based effort to address healthy food access, health services access, job skills training, agribusiness development, and youth development. The Bridge will serve as a hub of support for all residents, but its primary focus will be on those residing in the 27260 ZIP code.
The Hayden-Harman Foundation’s two major partners will be Growing High Point, which has developed effective strategies to address healthy food access through its urban farms, food hub, and mobile grocery store, and Resilience High Point, an organization that leverages collaborative initiatives to empower the community.
It is important to note that the Bridge is primarily about coordinating existing resources, not developing new programming. Once established, it will also be a place where residents can be more easily connected with other community resources not provided by the Bridge as there will be outreach staff to provide navigation services.
With respect to food, the Bridge is not creating a new food-based organization nor another food pantry. Rather, it is amplifying and accelerating Growing High Point’s current activities to 1) increase the availability of locally grown produce and job training opportunities, including youth, through the development of a model farm; and 2) establish a much larger food hub to aggregate local produce for sale to the community, restaurants, and others, creating a number of jobs in the process.
With respect to youth, the Bridge is not creating a new youth-serving organization nor asking youth-serving organizations to move the base of their operations nor asking youth-serving organizations to create new programming. The Bridge will provide outreach opportunities for youth-serving organizations by having them provide pop-up programming at Morehead Recreation Center, thereby increasing their visibility. The goal is to encourage families to become connected with these organizations on a regular basis. To date, five organizations have agreed to participate. The Bridge will also partner with Parks and Recreation to bring additional activities to Morehead.
With respect to health, the Bridge will not be creating a new community clinic but rather will partner with the community clinic. The Bridge will address the issue of “medical deserts” by partnering with High Point University health science faculty to provide health services access and education to address those with chronic conditions who are uninsured or underinsured.
This partnership will also address the inability to access medical services due to barriers such as transportation and the lack of a primary care provider, which have significant impacts on physical and mental health. There will also be a special focus on senior health in partnership with pharmacy professors from High Point University’s Fred S. Wilson School of Pharmacy.
Patrick Harman, executive director of the Hayden-Harman Foundation, can be reached at patrickatserve@aol.com to discuss the Bridge project in more detail.
