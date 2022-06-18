One of the finest descriptions of a hero can be found in the Book of John 15:13 “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” These verses speak to qualities that are becoming increasingly rare in our modern society; selflessness, humility, compassion and commitment. Consider the irony of how the popularity of “Super Heroes” is at an all-time high, dominating film and television screens when some of the most courageous acts in our community are being done quietly and without fanfare. When I hear words like hero, selflessness and commitment, the first image that comes to my mind is that of a teacher.
This past week in the aftermath of the Texas school shootings I have found myself thinking more and more about the remarkable responsibility we place in those who teach our children. I also have to question why it is we don’t provide more support and compensation to those in whom we entrust our most precious treasure. In the interest of full disclosure, I do have a personal connection to this issue. My sister Beth Schottman, who has taught in the Kansas City community for more than 42 years, retired last week. Over the years, I have watched Beth, who was an elementary school teacher, dramatically impact generations of young people and their parents through her professionalism, passion and personal commitment.
You see, my sister was an old-school educator, who cared deeply for every single one of her students, worked exceptionally long hours, spent her own money on classroom materials and routinely invested her nights and weekends on lesson preparations. She also did what my teachers used to do, she consistently held her students (and their parents) to extremely high standards. When I think of heroes, my sister is always right up at the top of a list which includes those teachers and coaches who influenced my life and were directly responsible for the person I have become. I would wager most of you who are reading this article today can also look back and readily recall a teacher or coach who made a difference in your life. This is what teachers do; they invest in the future of our society, they instill values and inspire achievement, and they do this every single day through their words, actions and commitment.
So, after learning about the two remarkable teachers who so courageously paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect their students when confronted with pure evil at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, we should all be asking ourselves some hard questions. Are we truly valuing, supporting and caring for those who serve in this most noble of professions? You can learn a lot about a society by what it values most, and typically this can be seen in how we monetize it, the professional prestige we afford it and the degree of respect we extend to it.
I want to encourage you to take a moment today and seek out a teacher, give them a hug and tell them how much they are appreciated. After that, ask yourself why we pay them so much less than grown men who shoot basketballs, throw footballs and hit home runs? To my sister Beth, my hero, I say well done, you’ve etched your legacy upon generations of young people and changed your world every day for over 42 years and that is something to be very proud of. For Good… For High Point… Forever.
PAUL LESSARD, a recipient of the Carnegie Hero Medal and a catalyst for the growth of community outreach programs, is president of the High Point Community Foundation. Reach him at 336-882-3298.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.