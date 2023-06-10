Every morning, my school bus driver passed my house on Chestnut Street in High Point to go down a side street, and as she passed, she beeped the bus’s horn three times. Then a few minutes later, my kind, smiling driver stopped the bus in front of my house to take me to school. I never asked why she beeped for me because I knew: She was calling me to come to school. She knew the bus was the vehicle to my future, and every day, rain or shine, she encouraged me to get on it. I appreciated that she cared enough for me to encourage me to come to school.
As a senior at Ledford High, I saved $600 and bought my first car. Consequently, I was often tardy to school. In fact, I spent a fair amount of time in detention for tardiness. On yet another tardy day, the school secretary concernedly asked me what was making me late. No one had ever asked me what was going on; I was prepared to take the detention slip, but I wasn’t prepared to share why I was late.
Her caring demeanor made me feel safe, so I explained that my car engine did not run very well in the winter and often stalled. (How great could a $600 car run anyway?) I told her not to worry, though, because I had almost saved enough money to have it fixed. I then quietly confessed that I couldn’t tell my mom about the car troubles because I couldn’t bear adding yet another financial burden to her heart. Finally, I mentioned that I would rather take the bus to school to avoid all this detention, but my mom could not afford to leave work early to drive me home from play practice, so I would have to choose to not be in the play if I rode the bus.
Instead of handing me yet another bright yellow detention slip, the secretary wrote a hall pass and sent me to class. I was shocked, and despite my best efforts I started to cry. She recognized that I had been carrying more than just myself to school. She asked me for my story and decided that detention wouldn’t solve my tardiness problem. She compassionately gave me a hall pass, but what she really gave me was dignity and grace, a gift I have always cherished and tried to emulate.
I still view the few carbon copy detention slips in my scrapbook and remember the secretary who was as much of an educator to me as my teachers. She taught me to see people as if they are doing the best they can, that simple acts of kindness and grace can carry a person for a very long time, and she inspired me to look for ways to help others when they need it.
Even after I started driving myself to school, my bus driver continued to “cheer me on” by beeping her horn for me when she passed my house until the day I graduated. I heard it every morning and I smiled. Even now, I can still hear the bus driver beeping her horn for me. She taught me to find simple ways to encourage others.
The lessons I learned from classified school system employees will never be evaluated on a standardized test, but they stand the test of time and have gotten me through some of my life’s biggest tests. We must work diligently to retain these skilled employees.
The classified staff members of schools in North Carolina are often called “support staff,” and there is a clear reason why: They support our students. Our school custodians, maintenance staff, teacher assistants, plumbers, school nutrition professionals, office support staff, mechanics, and our bus drivers earn less than $16 an hour. Can you imagine school without these unsung heroes?
We must pay them a competitive and livable wage so our students can benefit from their expertise, hard work, compassion and love for them and our community. They work in schools because they want to make a difference, and they do, every day. Schools cannot run without them. My life would not be the same without them. We must invest in our classified staff because they invest so much in the lives of our students.
Leah Carper, who grew up in High Point, is a teacher at Northern Guilford High School and was the 2022 North Carolina State Teacher of the Year.
