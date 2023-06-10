Leah Carper

Every morning, my school bus driver passed my house on Chestnut Street in High Point to go down a side street, and as she passed, she beeped the bus’s horn three times. Then a few minutes later, my kind, smiling driver stopped the bus in front of my house to take me to school. I never asked why she beeped for me because I knew: She was calling me to come to school. She knew the bus was the vehicle to my future, and every day, rain or shine, she encouraged me to get on it. I appreciated that she cared enough for me to encourage me to come to school.

As a senior at Ledford High, I saved $600 and bought my first car. Consequently, I was often tardy to school. In fact, I spent a fair amount of time in detention for tardiness. On yet another tardy day, the school secretary concernedly asked me what was making me late. No one had ever asked me what was going on; I was prepared to take the detention slip, but I wasn’t prepared to share why I was late.

Leah Carper, who grew up in High Point, is a teacher at Northern Guilford High School and was the 2022 North Carolina State Teacher of the Year.