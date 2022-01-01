A lot of us newspaper scribes who have our fancy journalism degrees owe a tip of the hat — or a tip of the green eyeshade, to use a newspaper analogy — to people like the late Judy Phillips.
Judy, as many of you will remember, was a former lifestyles editor for The High Point Enterprise. She worked here for 40-some years but had been away from the paper for more than a decade when she died two weeks ago, at age 81. I worked directly with Judy for more than a dozen years in the Lifestyles Department, writing human-interest feature stories for her.
As much as I learned about Judy while working with her, none of it compares to what I learned about her last week in the wake of her death, which is this: She never went to college.
I don’t tell you this to disparage her in any way. Quite the opposite, in fact, because what Judy accomplished here without a college degree says an awful lot about her.
After graduating in 1958 from High Point High School — where she was editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, a National Merit Scholarship finalist and a member of Who’s Who — she worked at Hall Printing a few years before joining The Enterprise in 1965.
Now, you have to understand what newspapers were like in the mid-1960s. During that era, newsrooms reeked of cigar and cigarette smoke, stale beer and dime-a-dozen cuss words. And they might as well have had a “No Girls Allowed” sign on the door.
So Judy went where newspaper women were supposed to go in those days: the Women’s Department. The Society Page. She wrote flowery wedding accounts and typed up birth announcements and covered fashion shows and wrote assorted other fluff pieces. It was no reflection on her or her abilities — it was just part of the job description.
Along the way, though, Judy began writing features that went beyond the latest country-club wedding or debutante ball. She scored interviews with a list of national celebrities that ranged from actress Loretta Young and singer Brenda Lee to author Catherine Marshall and beloved humor columnist Erma Bombeck.
Her stories earned her writing awards from the N.C. Press Association. She learned to design pages and sometimes won awards for those too.
When Judy’s longtime supervisor, Addie Wendler, retired, Judy became the editor of her department — again, a significant accomplishment for a woman without a college degree. Over time, she transformed the department from the so-called Society Page to the Lifestyles Department, which still included wedding announcements and such but also took on a much broader human-interest focus. Eventually, she even hired a male page designer (Jimmy Carroll, also now deceased) and a male feature writer (yours truly).
Judy also took an active leadership role in N.C. Press Women, a statewide organization that championed the work of women in North Carolina journalism. She won awards within that organization, too.
No, Judy Phillips never went to college … but those of us who did can still learn a thing or two from her.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.