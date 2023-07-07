Having reported, discussed and written about North Carolina for 58 years, I increasingly find myself responding to happenings by asking the question, “What’s your end game? What are you trying to accomplish?"

Consider this: Thom Tillis, a Republican conservative with a pedigree longer than my Boykin spaniel, was censured by the North Carolina Republican Party because he dared work with Democrats seeking solutions on immigration, gay rights and other matters. Foolish me. I thought we elected people to go to Washington to get things done, and Tillis has increasingly demonstrated he can and will.

Tom Campbell has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program "NC SPIN" that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.