COVID

When COVID-19 first struck North Carolina nearly three years ago, Gov. Roy Cooper responded with a series of executive orders that closed or limited the operations of schools, businesses, public amenities, and even churches.

Cooper’s attempt to regulate worship services didn’t survive legal challenge, but most of his other pandemic policies stayed in place for quite a long time — and were often stricter than the policies enforced in nearby states.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

Trending Videos