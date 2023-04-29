North Carolina can add another item to its crowded shelf of accolades: According to a newly updated study, our state’s road system ranks second in the nation in performance and cost-effectiveness.

The Reason Foundation has just released the 27th annual Highway Report. It was the brainchild of my longtime friend and colleague, the late UNC-Charlotte professor David Hartgen, and published in its early years by the John Locke Foundation. After the project moved to Reason, Hartgen and his coauthors continued to improve the study’s methodology and presentation. The refinements continued after Hartgen’s retirement. He passed away a couple of years ago.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

Trending Videos