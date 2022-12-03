North Carolina has an official state bird (the northern cardinal), an official state reptile (the Eastern box turtle), an official state insect (the honeybee), an official state mammal (the gray squirrel), an official saltwater fish (the channel bass), an official freshwater fish (the Southern Appalachian brook trout), an official state marsupial (the Virginia opossum, which seems awfully unpatriotic), and two official state amphibians, the Pine Barrens treefrog and the marbled salamander.

We have something like an official philosopher, as well, although no legislation has confirmed it. North Carolina’s state motto is “esse quam videri,” a Latin phrase that translates as “to be rather than to seem.” The motto is on our state seal.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

