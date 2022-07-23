Midterm tremors

It’s been said North Carolina is politically a purple state, a mixture of red (Republican) and blue (Democrat). Now we might have to add green to the mix, since the Green Party has petitioned to gain statewide ballot access in this November’s general elections. The feud that has erupted over it could alter this year’s election results and, even more importantly, the outcomes in 2024. Let’s try to sort it out.

We don’t know much about the Green Party or who is involved with it, but it boasts principles of “green” politics, such as social justice, environmentalism and nonviolence. The party wants to field a slate of candidates to run statewide in this November’s elections, so, to comply with North Carolina law, the new party must present at least 13,865 signed petitions from registered voters to get that approval.

