The N.C. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved Medicaid expansion earlier this year, and on March 27, Gov. Roy Cooper signed the much-needed legislation. This may seem like a settled matter politically but, in real time, many of our suffering families and neighbors are among the 600,000 North Carolinians stuck in our state’s health care coverage gap.
Why? Because our state has not set a date to actually expand Medicaid’s often life-saving benefits.
As faith leaders, we believe that we are all called to alleviate suffering wherever we see it. And so, we now respectfully call upon our political leaders to put Medicaid expansion into action as soon as possible.
The ‘coverage gap’ refers to people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to qualify for an Affordable Care Act subsidy. Many North Carolinians report to jobs day after day, but they don’t receive health insurance from their employers. And scores of working people fall below the federal poverty line, which is around $26,000 for a family of four.
People in the coverage gap need preventive care and treatment when they get sick. But without insurance, the high bill is often out of reach. This leads to preventable suffering. As in the case of a mother who could not afford to see a doctor when she noticed signs of illness, and when she finally could afford a visit discovered that her cancer was inoperable.
As things are now, the legislation expanding Medicaid in North Carolina will not help those in need until our politicians agree on a budget. Such agreement is not guaranteed, and if it does come, that may be many months away. Meanwhile, our families, friends and neighbors continue to suffer in ways the vast majority of our legislators want to remedy.
The Word of God in Proverbs 3:27 enjoins us: “Never walk away from someone who deserves help; your hand is God’s hand for that person. Don’t tell your neighbor, ‘Maybe some other time,’ or, ‘Try me tomorrow,’ when the money’s right there in your pocket” (The Message: The Bible in Contemporary Language).
We respectfully urge our state government leaders not to wait but to act now.
The Rev. Reginald Keitt is senior pastor at St. Stephens Metropolitan AME Zion Church in High Point. Father Bob Hudak is a retired Greenville priest in the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.