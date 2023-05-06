The N.C. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved Medicaid expansion earlier this year, and on March 27, Gov. Roy Cooper signed the much-needed legislation. This may seem like a settled matter politically but, in real time, many of our suffering families and neighbors are among the 600,000 North Carolinians stuck in our state’s health care coverage gap.

Why? Because our state has not set a date to actually expand Medicaid’s often life-saving benefits.

The Rev. Reginald Keitt is senior pastor at St. Stephens Metropolitan AME Zion Church in High Point. Father Bob Hudak is a retired Greenville priest in the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina.

