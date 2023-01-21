Labor shortage

I have two favorite quotes from Ronald Reagan about the world of work. The first illustrates his mastery of an indispensable political tool: self-deprecating humor. “It’s true hard work never killed anybody,” he quipped, “but I figure, why take the chance?”

My other favorite makes a serious point: “I believe the best social program is a job.” He was right, as mountains of empirical evidence have subsequently demonstrated.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

