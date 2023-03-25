Are you an employee or a contractor? This isn’t simply a matter of what you call yourself or how you think about your relationship to those who pay you to perform services. Because formal employment is the subject of so many local, state, and federal rules, its definition is spelled out in law — and penalties for violating it can be severe.

In my role as a foundation president, I serve on many nonprofit boards. Some years ago I joined the board of an organization that had improperly classified its personnel as independent contractors rather than employees. Whatever the motive may have been, this error created major tax liabilities that threatened to capsize the small nonprofit. Fortunately we were able to work things out with the relevant agencies, but it was a close-run thing.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

Trending Videos