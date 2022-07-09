High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.