As a school district, we strive to provide our students with innovative opportunities and a world-class education. But to do that, we must be able to attract and retain talented employees, not only to teach and lead our students in the classroom but also to maintain buildings, provide meals and transportation, support the well-being of our students and keep our schools safe.

Our teachers and our staff deserve salaries that allow them to provide for their families as the cost of living continues to rise. As a nation, we are also experiencing one of the lowest unemployment rates in several years. With more people working, we are competing with neighboring districts as well as industries that have kept pace with the demands of the labor market. We cannot expect to thrive without doing the same.

Whitney Oakley is the superintendent of Guilford County Schools.

Trending Videos