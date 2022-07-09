High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.