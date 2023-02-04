By CHarles Hinsley
Very little is known about the secession attempt from America by African Americans. It took place in the 1920s under the leadership of one of the world’s most courageous Black activists of the 20th century — Marcus Garvey!
Marcus Garvey was the first 20th century Black leader of prominent status who challenged the rule of white supremacy with the backing of his own financial power base. He owned, just to name one enterprise, the Negro World newspaper, which was widely circulated within the United States and abroad.
Garvey imagined a united nation of African people governing their own lives and charting their own divine destiny. His vision of independence and self-determination was ratified in his articles of secession, “The Declaration of Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World.”
His philosophy formed the basis for the movement known as Pan-Africanism. Pan-Africanism focused its agenda on nationalizing the diaspora of all Africans and their descendants, but with a specific focus on the American negro.
His devotion to that cause is captured in the words of one of his most notable quotes: “The first dying that is to be done by the black man in the future will be done to make himself free. And then when we are finished, if we have any charity to bestow, we may die for the white man. But as for me, I think I have stopped dying for him.”
Those words exemplify the earnest commitment that he devoted to this cause. He recognized the need for uplifting Black people out of physical and economic bondage and elevating them to a place of self-sufficiency and independence.
His Pan-Africanism movement ultimately included over
4 million Africans worldwide embracing the unapologetic pride espoused in his philosophy of unification and self-empowerment. That pride was verbally captured in a saying that he is credited with coining, “Black is beautiful!”
However, history tells us Garvey’s vision of secession was never achieved, in part because the director of what was then called the Bureau of Investigation — J. Edgar Hoover — considered Garvey’s movement a threat to the social order of the United States and declared him a “notorious negro agitator.” Hoover initiated a covert investigation that led to Garvey being convicted of mail fraud and sentenced to five years in prison.
Garvey served three of those five years, and his secession plan was derailed by his false criminalization and imprisonment.
Hoover’s effort to undermine Garvey’s secession from the United States was given tacit support by Black leaders at that time — notably, W.E.B. Dubois. Dubois and others also considered Garvey to be a threat to negroes in America. The combination proved very damaging to Garvey’s efforts.
Garvey died prematurely at age 52 from complications of multiple strokes, and this was a terrible setback for Black people worldwide but particularly the American negro.
Today, we honor Garvey’s legacy through the universal symbol known as the Pan-African flag. The Pan-African flag was adopted as the symbolic representation of his black nationalistic philosophy. The flag’s colors were carefully chosen to embody the solidarity of all Africans and their descendants: red for the blood that unites all Black people and was shed for our freedom, black for our beautiful dark skin and unification as a nation, and green for the abundant natural wealth of Africa and her fertile soil, which the African diaspora cherishes as our sacred homeland.
As we celebrate Black History Month, let’s not forget Garvey’s contribution to the advancement of today’s ongoing struggle for equality and justice. His bold stance against the oppression of Black people worldwide is a hallmark legacy that all generations of freedom fighters should learn from.
In closing, I will simply cite my favorite quote of Garvey, “Negroes everywhere, lift yourselves from the doubts of the past, see things as they are.”
