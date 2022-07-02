If you were seeking Jesus back in his day, you’d have the most luck finding him among the poor. After all, God anointed him to proclaim good news to the poor. And sure enough, that’s where we often find Jesus in Scripture. It’s the poor who are blessed, the poor who are invited to the great banquet, the poor who are healed.
Jesus’ concern for people in poverty in his day was as countercultural then as it is today. For millennia people of many faith traditions have believed that to be rich is to be blessed and to be poor is a form of punishment. Jesus sought to turn this assumption on its head. As he saw it, the rich were the ones who had most likely deceived people to get their wealth, who lacked in virtues (they suffered from pride and greed), and they were the ones who had to change their ways to enter the kingdom of God.
Though most likely a deist, the “Father of Capitalism,” Adam Smith, published a book in 1776 that rooted our modern economy in markets designed to generate wealth but limit the power of the rich. Smith was skeptical of people with money, questioned their morality (especially their selfishness), and was sure they ignored the humanity of workers. He wanted an economic system rooted in greater freedom and the moral virtues.
Many religious believers, however, continued to profess that God blessed good people with money and poverty was a sign of God’s punishment. Over time, this religious belief has become part of our culture’s basic assumptions. We tend to assume that people in poverty lack moral character, are lazy, and deserve what they are going through. Our fundamental distrust of people in poverty fuels public policy, including things like work requirements and drug testing before receiving services.
It’s easy to judge poverty from afar, and the growing inequality in our nation makes it harder to really know “how the other half lives.” If we don’t meet people in poverty, build relationships, and consider their life struggles alongside our own, then it’s easier to feel morally, spiritually and intellectually superior. We often believe we have earned what we have, and they deserve what they got. We assume God is one our side.
But if you consider yourself someone who seeks after Jesus, you are looking for him in the wrong place.
I think the closest modern version of Jesus’ practice comes from Bryan Stevenson, author of “Just Mercy.” Stevenson tells us that “We have to get proximate.” We can’t deal with poverty, food insecurity, homelessness or anything else from afar. We have to be close to it to understand it, to be convicted to change it, to stand in solidarity with those who experience it.
Stevenson makes me think of the leaders who work in close proximity to the people and communities who experience the challenges associated with poverty. I think of my friends at the YWCA, partnering to support women needing maternal care. I think of our many champions for kids who are running summer, after-school and enrichment programs, giving kids and families the support they deserve. I think of our urban gardeners with Growing High Point who are building up neighborhoods and providing affordable, fresh produce. I think of the neighbors with the Southwest Renewal Foundation who have been working together for over a decade, building momentum for a greenway, environmental justice and much more. I think of the advocates for fair housing who are striving to make High Point a more just community.
We have a strong community of leaders who are proximate to our challenges. Leaders who know poverty isn’t a choice and isn’t a punishment. Leaders who daily find Jesus right where God wanted him to be.
If you’ve been seeking after Jesus, I might suggest coming alongside these leaders. They can help you learn to get proximate to people who are struggling. If you want to find Jesus, they can show you where he hangs out.
The Rev. Dr. Joe Blosser is the executive director of the Center for Community Engagement and associate professor of religion and philosophy at High Point University. He can be reached at jblosser@highpoint.edu.
