A frequent reader of The High Point Enterprise wants to see more local success stories in the newspaper.
So do I.
I wish it were as easy as writing that sentence.
No matter where I have worked since I first became a reporter, at some point someone has told me we need to have more good news in the paper. Part of the problem with this is what is meant by “good news.”
For something to be news, it has to be significant or noteworthy and also out of the ordinary. That’s why we don’t do a story every day about the number of planes that landed safely at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
But every editor of every newspaper I know is thrilled to have a positive, out-of-the-ordinary event to write about.
Here are just a few examples of ones The Enterprise published in the past year:
• The hiring of Tasha Logan Ford as High Point’s first Black and first female city manager.
• Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause making national news for his stirring rendition of “I Will Always Love You” to the 2021 graduating class.
• The Triad musical trio 1aChord, which includes High Point’s Julian Kennedy, reaching the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent.”
• The many stories of commercial purchases, ongoing development plans and charitable efforts by Dr. Lenny Peters and his organizations.
• High Point University’s continued expansion announcements.
• And of course many new business arrivals and expansions, such as the coming DCBlox data center and expanding Mohawk Industries flooring factory.
But one particular thing that the frequent reader I mentioned thinks we could use more of is stories showing people who grew up here, started a business here and, years later, are thriving but don’t regularly turn up in the paper.
I don’t disagree at all.
We have many stories about the launch of new businesses, particularly public-facing, retail businesses. But there aren’t as many checking back in on their progress.
This is where we could use some help. All any person knows is what he or she learns directly or gleans from all the people that person knows.
But while High Point is not a big city, neither is it a small town — there is a lot in this city, and there are many people, that we don’t regularly hear about.
So, please tell us:
What individuals or businesses do you think we should check back in on?
What success stories do you know of that deserve to be spread?
As the frequent reader put it, stories of local people having success here, growing here, expanding their business from a base here, can inspire others.
Success breeds inspiration, which breeds further success.That’s what we want to bring about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.