Lawmakers in the N.C. General Assembly will again take up what seems a commonsense bill that would open the disciplinary records of government employees.
The Government Transparency Act crept through the legislature in 2021 before petering out in committee.
Sens. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, and Norm Sanderson, R-Craven, who sponsored the bill last session, have signed on to the new measure that lawmakers will file in the current session, said John Bussian, a media and First Amendment lawyer and a lobbyist for the North Carolina Press Association.
“There is no legitimate public policy reason not to allow North Carolinians the right to see records of disciplinary actions taken against the people they employ in state and local government,” Bussian said. “The vast majority of states enjoy access like this, and the best of these states allow complete access to these files.”
Currently state law provides a list of data that each state agency must maintain and make available to the public for inspection upon request, including each employee's name and age, terms of any contract, current position, title and salary. The date and a general description of the reasons for each promotion also are public, but only the date and type of each dismissal, suspension or demotion are, not the reasons.
The bill would amend various statutes governing confidentiality of personnel records of governmental employees to provide the public access to a general description of each demotion, transfer, suspension, separation and dismissal.
The bill would also require each affected governmental employer to adopt policies to allow employees to challenge the wording of the general descriptions, the summary says.
The N.C. Press Association strongly pushed the previous bill, but employee unions, including the State Employees Association of North Carolina, the N.C. Association of Educators and the Teamsters, fought it.
Most Democrats, too, are against the bill, save for a handful of lawmakers, Bussian said.
Last year the union organizations, as well as the liberal N.C. Justice Center, flooded legislators with a letter declaring the bill unconstitutional and falsely claiming that the bill “would allow ANYONE full access to a state employer’s personnel file, including any comments from supervisors about disciplinary actions in real-time, even though an employee’s appeal of potentially false information could take months.”
Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, often says he supports an open and transparent government, and, as attorney general, he even published a sort of manifesto on the subject and the importance of a free press and exchange of ideas. As a state senator in 1997, Cooper sponsored a failed bill, the Discipline Disclosure Act, which sought, it said, “to bring more openness to the performance of public employees by providing greater access to personnel records.”
But, as governor, Cooper has treated the idea as anathema and has been reluctant to talk about the bill and whether he would support it.
About 40 states currently have some sort of transparency measure allowing access to personnel records of state workers. Not surprisingly, unions are heavily invested in the states restricting such measures.
In a survey last year by the NCPA, seven of 10 N.C. residents would favor a change in the state’s public records laws that would improve people’s right to see records of law enforcement and other government officials.
The goal, say Bussian and the press association, is to make government transparency a campaign issue and to debunk progressive fear-mongering. Bussian called it a “very basic first step” toward a more open government.
“There’s a gaping hold in the law,” he said. “It’s just so basic.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.