Would you be willing to turn over $1.4 billion in taxpayer money to an unknown group over which you have no oversight or control and who can do with it as they choose? I bet you wouldn’t do that with even $1,400. But our legislature appears ready to go with the $1.4 billion.

Some background. If North Carolina is going to remain competitive and successful in coming years, we need to wisely invest in our future. The state has amassed a huge savings account – some estimate $6 billion or more – so we have the capacity to invest. Our state continues to receive accolades as one of the tops in the nation for businesses to locate or expand. We even rank number two in research and development, but once an idea is germinated how does it get the capital it needs to grow and prosper? The failure rate for new start-up businesses is high, and that leap from innovative idea to sustaining and growth is a big one.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com.