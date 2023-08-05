Over the next 25 years, the market for electrical power in North Carolina will undergo dramatic change. If progressives get their way, government will use a combination of subsidies and mandates to vastly expand our dependence on solar and wind. If cooler heads prevail, we will vastly expand our use of nuclear energy — which produces zero emissions of greenhouse gases and, unlike solar and wind, can effectively replace coal as a steady and dispatchable form of baseload generation to power our homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

In either scenario, however, there is an inescapable constant: During the transition, North Carolinians will need a reliable source of natural gas. That’s why attempts by activist groups and Gov. Roy Cooper's administration to block new gas pipelines into the state have been so irresponsible. And it’s why recent actions by Congress, the Biden administration, and the U.S. Supreme Court to remove these obstructions have been so welcome.