The “problem” with freedom is that other people may do things that trouble, annoy or even anger you. In a free society, you have no legitimate authority to stop them.

Strictly speaking, that’s not a problem. It’s a solution. Throughout human history, much suffering has derived from a lack of freedom. One faction obtained government power, wielded it to impose its values on others, and then either successfully or unsuccessfully made its imposition stick through violence or intimidation. Another faction, aggrieved, eventually obtained power of its own, and the cycle of strife recurred.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

