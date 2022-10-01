National Newspapers Week

There was a period in the late ‘60s when the Beach Boys, desperate for a hipper identity, reportedly considered shortening their name to “Beach.”

Of course, the Backstreet Boys may perform into their 80s, but there’s no question that a dated name can take a toll.

Ken Paulson is the director of the non-partisan Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University. (www.freespeech.center)

Trending Videos