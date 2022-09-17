When pollsters ask voters to list the issues they care about most, economic concerns usually rank high on the list — even when unemployment rates are relatively low.

There’s a stolen base here, however. With few exceptions, most people think a rapidly growing economy is critically important. They recognize that social problems usually get better if jobs are plentiful and incomes are rising. Where voters differ is on how policymakers can most effectively boost growth. So including economic concerns in a list that also includes, say, education or tax relief can obscure what voters really value. Some will rank “the economy” as a top issue, even as they’re thinking about specific policies that, in their minds, will improve the economy.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

