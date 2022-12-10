Principal for a Day

Fairview Elementary Principal Abe Hege, left, and High Point Enterprise Editor Guy Lucas visit third-graders working on an English assignment on digital tablets. Lucas and other community leaders went to schools across the Guilford County Schools district to shadow school principals.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

School principals walk a lot.

That was the only thing I correctly expected before arriving at Fairview Elementary School to participate in Principal for a Day, an annual event organized by the Guilford Education Alliance. Volunteers are placed throughout Guilford County Schools to shadow principals for a couple of hours and get a closer look at our county’s public schools.

