Health care

The past few years have shown the resilience of North Carolinians, and I am proud of the strength we’ve shown through struggle. Navigating the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of fast innovation in medicines and vaccines as well as access to them.

One of the biggest barriers to accessing medicine is cost. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Americans spend an average of $1,300 per person annually on prescription drugs, which is more than the residents of any other country. Our citizens impacted by chronic diseases are some of the most affected by this.

Michael Garrett represents the 27th District in the N.C. Senate.

