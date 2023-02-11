The past few years have shown the resilience of North Carolinians, and I am proud of the strength we’ve shown through struggle. Navigating the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of fast innovation in medicines and vaccines as well as access to them.
One of the biggest barriers to accessing medicine is cost. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Americans spend an average of $1,300 per person annually on prescription drugs, which is more than the residents of any other country. Our citizens impacted by chronic diseases are some of the most affected by this.
Modern medicine has made such remarkable advancements in the last 20 years to treat illnesses like cancer, lupus, diabetes, and ALS. People living with chronic illnesses are living longer and more comfortably because of these advancements. Thanks to mRNA therapies, cystic fibrosis patients and patients with many forms of cancers have new ways to manage their illnesses. The FDA has approved a new drug for Type I diabetics to delay the need for insulin shots and blood-sugar monitoring. All these great new advancements in medicine are costly, preventing access for so many.
With rising prescription drug prices, pharmaceutical manufacturers and nonprofit entities have stepped in to reduce patient out-of-pocket payments for medication and treatment through copay assistance programs. This allows patients to reach their insurance deductibles and have insurance cover the rest of the cost of treatments — saving many people so much money and giving them access to treatments they may have not otherwise been able to afford.
For patients with chronic illnesses, many of the new lifesaving treatments and medicines are categorized as non-essential by insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers even though there are no alternative or generic options. For treatments that these companies deem non-essential, patient copay assistance isn’t counted toward the patient’s deductible. At the end of the day, these companies are being paid up to two times the value of treatment because they first collect from the charities and pharmaceutical manufacturers supporting patients and then from the patients paying thousands more to meet their maximums.
North Carolina has taken action to prohibit pharmacy benefit managers and insurers from continuing this practice. The Medication Cost Transparency Act (Senate Bill 257) was introduced by Sens. Jim Perry, R-7th, Danny Earl Britt, Jr., R-13th, and Todd Johnson, R-35th. It was cosponsored by me and Sens. Ted Alexander, R-44th, Lisa Barnes, R-11th, Kevin Corbin, R-50th, Kirk deViere, D-19th, Chuck Edwards, R-48th, Steve Jarvis, R-29th, Michael Lazzara, D-6th, Paul A. Lowe Jr., D-32nd, Tom McInnis, R-25th, Mujtaba A. Mohammed, D-38th, Vickie Sawyer, R-34th, and Bob Steinburg, R-1st. This bipartisan bill enables patients to access and afford the lifesaving medications they need to manage their chronic illness.
The Medication Cost Transparency Act was passed unanimously in the N.C. Senate and the N.C. House. Members of both parties worked together to help North Carolinians. It’s time we urged our members of Congress to pass similar legislation.
In 2021, the Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Act (H.R. 5801) was introduced by members of Congress. It had many cosponsors from both sides of the aisle but still hasn’t passed. 2023 needs to be the year that Congress fixes this problem.
Please join me in reaching out to the members of the North Carolina delegation and ask them to support H.R. 5801 and push for passage this year.
Michael Garrett represents the 27th District in the N.C. Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.