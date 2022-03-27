Thank you for reading The High Point Enterprise. I am pleased that we are your source of news, sports, advertising and legal notifications. The past few years have not been easy ones for all of us as the coronavirus changed everyday life. As inflation and rising gas prices now also are taking a toll on every aspect of our lives, I appreciate that subscribing to the paper feels more like a necessity to so many rather than a luxury.
Along with other businesses, we have had a hard time filling open positions, especially in our home-delivery carrier force. We have more than 10 routes that we have not been able to fill for several months. Some of you have seen no changes, but many of our county route subscribers are not getting a paper until late morning, or not getting a paper one day and getting two the next.
On top of these difficulties, the costs of raw materials for the paper have increased by around 25% just in the past year, but we have not increased our subscription prices in over two years and do not wish to. To keep the prices the same, we have to make some changes. The first involves delivery: The county routes that currently do not have a contracted carrier will be switched to delivery by the U.S. Postal Service, so the paper will come with your mail. If you are on a route that has a contracted carrier, you will still have your paper delivered each morning by carrier, but starting Tuesday you will see a blank space on the front page where the mailing labels go.
Because the mail does not run on Sunday, we are going to have a weekend edition that will be published and delivered each Saturday starting April 16. It will have all of what you have been getting on Saturdays plus our usual Sunday features, including the Life section, which will once again appear every week instead of every other week.
This decision has not been made lightly. The struggles with our delivery service have been upsetting to our customers, employees and me personally. We felt the coming changes were our best options to keep our subscribers’ costs down while we continue to bring you the same kind of local news, features, sports and advertising that we have for more than 138 years.
Thank you, again, for reading The High Point Enterprise.
Nancy Baker is the publisher of The High Point Enterprise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.