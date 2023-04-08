How often do the majority and minority leaders of any legislative chamber in America agree on a significant policy change? You can probably count those occasions on your fingers without putting down your coffee cup.

But one such example is unfolding right now in our state capital. Rep. John Bell, R-Wayne, and Rep. Robert Reives, D-Chatham, are two primary sponsors of House Bill 346, which would loosen some state controls on the operations of Blue Cross NC. Bell and Reives are also, respectively, the majority and minority leaders of the North Carolina House.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member.

